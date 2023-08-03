Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

More than 60 per cent of the total 1,671 private buses of the civic transport service BEST in Mumbai did not ply on Thursday on the second day of drivers' strike for salary hike and other demands.

As many as 1,009 of the 1,671 buses hired from private operators did not leave 12 depots of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking across the city, causing immense inconvenience to commuters. The buses leased by BEST from the private firm SMT, also known as Daga Group, were the worst affected on the second day; 473 of its 579 buses remained off the roads. In addition, 369 of 400 buses of Mateshwari, 155 of 340 buses of Tata Motors and 12 of 280 buses of Hansa stayed inside the depots.

The drivers of the buses of other private operators, namely Olectra, E-Trans and Switch Mobility, did not take part in the strike. A BEST spokesperson said that it is trying to run as many of its own buses as possible. The undertaking has directed the private operators to resolve the issue as early as possible, and necessary action was being taken against these companies as per the terms and conditions of the lease agreements, he added. More than 2,000 drivers of private bus operators gathered at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday afternoon as part of the protest.

On Wednesday, drivers of the Daga Group went on a flash strike at the Ghatkopar and Mulund depots over their demand of salary hike. The strike intensified on Thursday as drivers of Mateshwari and Tata Motors also joined in.

The operations of leased buses were severely hampered at Ghatkopar, Mulund, Shivaji Nagar, Worli and eight other depots since morning, officials said. The protesting drivers have claimed that they did not get adequate salary raise in the last three years and find it difficult to manage household expenses. Their salaries are quite low compared to those of BEST employees, they said.

BEST has hired buses on a wet lease model under which private operators have the responsibility of the vehicle ownership, maintenance, fuel and driver costs.

BEST's fleet of around 3,100 buses (including its own 1,340 buses) ferries more than 30 lakh people in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander every day.

