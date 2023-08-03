Long-dated euro zone yields rise, German curve narrows inversion

Long-dated euro zone borrowing costs rose, and the German yield curve reached the least inverted level since mid-June on fading recession fears after U.S. data and expectations for a higher for longer rate scenario. Strong private payrolls data added to signs of U.S. labour market resilience. The government also said that U.S. worker productivity rebounded sharply in the second quarter.

An inverted curve, which is usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets are pricing events which would trigger central banks' rate cuts. Some analysts argued that expectations of accelerating quantitative tightening measures – with the European Central Bank reducing its balance sheet by selling government bonds – should lead to a fall in long-dated bond prices, which move inversely with yields.

Short-dated borrowing costs are instead anchored to market bets on the policy path which still see an ECB deposit facility rate slightly below 4% by year-end. ECB board member Fabio Panetta made the case for keeping the ECB's interest rates at their current high level for longer.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark of the euro area, was by 1520 GMT up 4.5 basis points (bps) at 2.55%, after hitting 2.566%, its highest level since July 12. "Euro area government bonds keep tracking their U.S. peers, with long-dated yields on the rise, while expectations for the euro area's policy path are unchanged," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

The gap between 2-year and 10-year German yields hit -59.2 bps, its highest since mid-June. Germany's 2-year yield fell 1.5 bps to 3.15%.

It briefly extended its fall after the Bank of England (BoE) raised its key rate by 25 bps and gave a new warning that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time. "It (the BoE) seems to be preparing the groundwork for a pause in the autumn, adding the line that it is committed to keeping Bank Rate 'sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long' to get inflation back to 2%," said Jessica Hinds, director in Fitch Ratings' Economics team.

Yields on the policy rate-sensitive British 2-year bond dropped 4 bps to 4.95%, while the 10-year yield was up 6 bps at 4.46%. Longer-dated U.S. bond yields have risen for three sessions in a row. Analysts said yields have been pushed up by higher-than-expected debt issuance plans from the Treasury and Fitch's downgrade of the country's credit rating.

U.S. 10-year yields were up 10 bps to 4.18%, at their highest since November 2022. Pooja Kumra, senior rates strategist at lender TD, said resilient economic data from the U.S. since the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike last week had added to upward pressure on yields.

"The Treasury refunding plan has further added to the steepening move," she said, referring to a rise in longer-dated yields compared to shorter-dated yields. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 6 bps at 4.25%, after touching its highest since July 12 at 4.28%.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 169 bps.

