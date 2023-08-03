Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip in volatile session as yields rise, earnings disappoint

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:29 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip in volatile session as yields rise, earnings disappoint
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as a jump in bonds yields, downbeat corporate earnings and a slew of economic data pointing to stubborn inflation kept investors on edge. Market participants have been keeping a close watch on data as they fear the Federal Reserve may stick to its rate-hike path if it fails to bring inflation within its targeted range.

A report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labor market conditions remain tight. Another report showed the U.S. services sector slowed in July, but businesses faced higher prices for inputs as demand continued to hold up, suggesting a long and slow road to low inflation.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note rose to 4.169% after the data to a nine-month high, extending its climb from a day earlier when Fitch's downgrade of top-tier U.S. credit rating and strong private employment data supported its upward move. All eyes are now on July's employment report, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

"What financial markets have been anticipating is that the Fed has completed its rate hike campaign," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. "With the underlying strength in the economy coupled with prices inching higher, the pullback in the market may need to see yields on the 10-year Treasury ease in order to restore momentum."

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday U.S. inflation remained too high, although recent readings indicated an easing of price pressures. At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 46.72 points, or 0.13%, at 35,235.80, the S&P 500 was down 8.34 points, or 0.18%, at 4,505.05, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.53 points, or 0.05%, at 13,979.98.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, briefly hit a two-month high and was last up at 16.33. Earnings are also in focus, with Apple and Amazon.com due to report quarterly results after market close.

The iPhone maker slipped 0.3%, while the e-commerce giant added 0.6%, respectively. Second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

Qualcomm tumbled 10.2% after a gloomy forecast signaled more pain for the biggest maker of smartphone chips from the ongoing slump in the consumer electronics market. PayPal Holdings shed 10.7% as investors were disappointed by the payments firm's quarterly operating margin, even as executives said they expect improvement towards the end of the year.

U.S. travel stocks

fell on downbeat quarterly reports from Spirit Airlines and Expedia that amplified concerns domestic demand may be easing after a strong rebound from pandemic lows. Meanwhile, Moderna gained 1.1% as the company raised its annual forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales to up to $8 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 63 new lows.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023