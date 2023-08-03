Left Menu

Labourer dies in subway shuttering collapse in Gurugram

After they were informed about the incident, police, along with teams of fire department and civil defence, reached the spot and started the rescue work.After two hours of efforts, the labourer was taken out from the debris but by then he was dead.Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer of Northern Railway, said the accident will be investigated.It will be ascertained in the investigation that where the negligence was done, action will be taken on the basis of the report, he said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:13 IST
Labourer dies in subway shuttering collapse in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer was killed on Thursday after the shuttering of an under-construction railway underpass near Dhanwapur village collapsed on him, police said. Three others who were working on the subway were injured after the framework collapsed when they were placing a lintel.

The victim was identified as Guddu, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The victim's brother and his colleagues accused the contractor and the engineer of negligence.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm at the underpass near railway gate in Dhanwapur which was being built jointly by the Public Works Department and the Railways.

The shuttering at the subway was finished and was waiting for placing of stone slab under the railway track.

Four labourers got buried when the shuttering collapsed on them. Three of them somehow came out from the debris, but the fourth could not. After they were informed about the incident, police, along with teams of fire department and civil defence, reached the spot and started the rescue work.

After two hours of efforts, the labourer was taken out from the debris but by then he was dead.

Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer of Northern Railway, said the accident will be investigated.

It will be ascertained in the investigation that where the negligence was done, action will be taken on the basis of the report, he said. ''A labourer died in the incident and his body has been kept in the mortuary. A case will be registered soon and action will be taken on the basis of the evidence revealed during the investigation,'' said Shiv Archan Sharma, ACP, City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023