ECOWAS delegation to coup-hit Niger leaves for Niamey -Nigerian presidency
A delegation from West African regional bloc ECOWAS has left for Niamey on Thursday to negotiate with the coup leaders who seized power last week, the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.
A source in Nigeria's presidency previously said a Nigerian-led delegation had not yet left due to an issue related to flight permits.
