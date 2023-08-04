Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street near unchanged, trading choppy as Treasury yields surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Gloomy Spirit, Expedia results drag travel stocks lower * PayPal drops after weak Q2 margins * Qualcomm tumbles on signaling more pain from smartphone slump * Indexes edge lower: Dow 0.01%, S&P 500 0.09%, Nasdaq 0.01% (Updated at 11:33 a.m. ET/1533 GMT) By Echo Wang Aug 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 held near the flat line in choppy trade on Thursday afternoon as investors weighed another rise in Treasury yields with the latest batch of economic data and earnings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street near unchanged, trading choppy as Treasury yields surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 held near the flat line in choppy trade on Thursday afternoon as investors weighed another rise in Treasury yields with the latest batch of economic data and earnings. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 4.198% during the session, the highest since November, extending its climb from a day earlier following Fitch's downgrade of the top-tier U.S. credit rating.

“It was a carryover from yesterday's fear. People who got hit yesterday and didn't get a chance to get out got out this morning", said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, "but then the buyers are showing up. So we're more greed than fear at this point.” A Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labor market conditions remain tight.

Investors were waiting for July's jobs report, due on Friday. Another report showed the U.S. services sector slowed in July, but businesses faced higher prices for inputs as demand continued to hold up. Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said U.S. inflation remained too high, although recent readings indicated price pressures easing.

At 2:27 p.m. ET (1827 GMT)

, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.32 points, or 0.01%, to 35,279.2, the S&P 500 slipped 3.89 points, or 0.09%, to 4,509.5 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 1.46 points, or 0.01%, to 13,971.99. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, briefly hit a two-month high and was last up at 16.11.

After the market close, Apple and Amazon.com are due to report quarterly results. During the session, the iPhone maker slipped 0.5%, while the e-commerce giant added 0.8%. Qualcomm shares shed 9% after a gloomy forecast signaled more pain for the biggest maker of smartphone chips from the ongoing slump in the consumer electronics market.

PayPal Holdings tumbled 11.5% as investors were disappointed by the payments firm's quarterly operating margin, even as executives said they expect improvement. U.S. travel stocks fell on downbeat quarterly reports from Spirit Airlines and Expedia that amplified concerns domestic demand may be easing after a strong rebound from pandemic lows.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.00-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 73 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023