At least 17 dead after bus tumbles down steep hillside in Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-08-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 02:29 IST
At least 17 passengers were killed when a bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit early Thursday, Mexican authorities said.

The state public safety agency said that rescuers were still working to remove people from the bus and that the death toll was preliminary. Twenty-two passengers were injured, it said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The accident occurred near Tepic, the state capital.

Local media outlets reported that the bus was travelling from Mexico City to the border city of Tijuana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

