Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.
The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.
At least 12 to 13 people, who were on the trek route to the Kedarnath temple - a holy site for Hindus - could be missing, Rajwar added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajwar
- Hindus
- Gaurikund
- Nandan Singh Rajwar
- Uttarakhand
- Indian
- Kedarnath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever Q1 PAT grows 6.9 pc to Rs 2,556 crore; total income at Rs 15,679 crore: Co filing.
US anti-caste moves victimise Hindus, say speakers at CasteCon
Hindustan Zinc net profit falls over 36 pc to Rs 1,964 cr in Q1
Hindustan Unilever shares fall over 2 pc after June quarter earnings
Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit falls over 36 pc to Rs 1,964 cr; Zinc production at 2.09 LT