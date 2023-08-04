Left Menu

Fire in 16th floor flat of Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:04 IST
Fire in 16th floor flat of Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a flat of a 23-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali here on Friday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in a flat located on the 16th floor of Orchid Suburbia building at Dahanukarwadi on New link Road in Kandivali West, a civic official said.

Eight fire engines are at the spot and the firefighting operation is underway, a fire brigade official said.

''People have been rescued safely. There is no report of anybody getting trapped inside the building,'' he said.

There is no report of anybody suffering any injury in the incident, he said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023