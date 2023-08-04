Left Menu

Thailand train collision with pickup truck kills 8 people and injures 4, railway agency says

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Thailand

Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck crossing the tracks in an eastern province of Thailand early Friday morning, authorities said.

The accident at 2:20 am also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand.

The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.

The deceased include an 18 year old, two people in their 20s and five people over 55, while the injured victims included four men in their 20s, the railway said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

