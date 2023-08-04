Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 opens lower as miners fall; headed for weekly losses

UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Friday, with mining firms down and WPP falling after reducing its full-year outlook, and was on track to post its first weekly loss in four.

UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Friday, with mining firms down and WPP falling after reducing its full-year outlook, and was on track to post its first weekly loss in four.

By 0713 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat. WPP slipped 5.7% after the world's biggest advertising group downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast to 1.5%-3.0% from 3%-5%.

The broader media index was down 1.0%. Industrial metal miners lost 0.7% as copper prices traded in a tight range.

The internationally-focussed FTSE 100 was headed for weekly losses as stocks were rattled this week from downbeat earnings and a surprise U.S. credit rating cut. Capita slumped 8.3% after the outsourcing firm said it expected net exceptional costs of up to 20-25 million pounds ($31.8 million) related to the cyber incident in March but the group retained its full-year earnings outlook.

