Discover Sustainable Tourism with Fairfield By Marriott Jodhpur

HT Syndication Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 4: Fairfield by Marriott Jodhpur, under the esteemed leadership of Hotel Manager Suranjit Sengupta, proudly announces its innovative approach to sustainable tourism. This initiative aims to redefine tourism in Jodhpur and unearth the region's hidden gems, Jawai and Osian, all while empowering local communities and preserving cultural heritage.

Suranjit Sengupta, a pioneer in the realm of sustainable tourism, has been shaping the industry since he took the helm of Fairfield by Marriott Jodhpur in January 2022. His commendable efforts focus on partnering with local communities, creating livelihood opportunities, and emphasising the importance of sustainable tourism practices. "We believe that the preservation of cultural and natural heritage is paramount to achieving sustainability in tourism," says Sengupta. "Our approach incorporates local communities, ensuring that the benefits of tourism trickle down to the very roots of society. We're immensely proud of our work in promoting responsible tourism and showcasing Jodhpur's rich spiritual tourism heritage."

Under Sengupta's leadership, Fairfield by Marriott Jodhpur has launched several initiatives to reduce environmental impact while offering a quintessential Jodhpur experience. This includes guided tours to hidden wonders such as Jawai, a pristine wildlife sanctuary, and Osian, an ancient town steeped in mystique and spirituality. Jawai and Osian, brought into the limelight by Sengupta, offer immersive experiences for travellers. From leopard-spotting safaris conducted by ethical wildlife guides in Jawai to a spiritual retreat in the magnificent temples of Osian, these locations personify the essence of Rajasthan's rich heritage. Sengupta's efforts not only spotlight these lesser-known treasures but also ensure the preservation of their unique character for future generations.

Sengupta's vision extends to promoting Jodhpur's spiritual tourism heritage. He organises temple tours, soulful music and dance performances, and engaging workshops that allow guests to connect with the city's spiritual traditions. "We are delighted to see our guests appreciate the cultural richness and diverse heritage of Jodhpur," Sengupta adds. "It gives us immense satisfaction to know we are contributing to the preservation of our traditions while creating meaningful experiences for our guests."

