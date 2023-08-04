Left Menu

Maersk warns of slower demand for container shipping

The company said the number of containers it loaded onto ships between April and June fell by 6% from a year earlier, while average freight rates halved. "The second-quarter result contributed to a strong first half of the year, where we responded to sharp changes in market conditions prompted by destocking and subdued growth environment following the pandemic fuelled years," Clerc said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Friday of a steeper decline in global demand for shipping containers by sea this year, prompted by muted economic growth and customers reducing inventories. The company, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, said it expects container volumes to fall by as much as 4%. It had previously forecast a decline of no more than 2.5%.

Maersk transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, and is seen as a barometer for global economic and corporate health. CEO Vincent Clerc said he saw no sign that the destocking which has curbed global trade activity would end this year. It might happen in 2024, he said in a briefing with media.

Maersk posted record earnings last year due to high freight rates caused by strong consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports. But freight rates have tumbled this year amid a global economic slowdown. The company on Friday posted a slightly smaller than expected drop in second-quarter earnings and narrowed its profit forecast for the year.

"Maersk continue to expect muted global macro-economic growth given continued pressure from higher interest rates and potential recessionary risk in Europe and the United States," the company said in a statement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.91 billion in the quarter from $10.3 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion in a Refinitiv poll. Revenues fell 40% to $13.0 billion.

It now expects underlying EBITDA of between $9.5 billion and $11 billion, against previous predictions of between $8 billion and $11 billion. The company said the number of containers it loaded onto ships between April and June fell by 6% from a year earlier, while average freight rates halved.

"The second-quarter result contributed to a strong first half of the year, where we responded to sharp changes in market conditions prompted by destocking and subdued growth environment following the pandemic fuelled years," Clerc said in a statement.

