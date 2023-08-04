Left Menu

Maharashtra: Truck carrying chemicals catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway; none hurt

A chemical-laden truck caught fire after a tyre burst on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtras Buldhana district, police said on Friday.The driver and the cleaner escaped unhurt as they got out of the vehicle after the tyre burst, an official said.The accident took place at Mehkar around 11 pm, when the truck was heading towards Nagpur from Mahad MIDC in Raigad district, he said.After the tyre burst, the truck caught fire.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:30 IST
Maharashtra: Truck carrying chemicals catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A chemical-laden truck caught fire after a tyre burst on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Friday.

The driver and the cleaner escaped unhurt as they got out of the vehicle after the tyre burst, an official said.

The accident took place at Mehkar around 11 pm, when the truck was heading towards Nagpur from Mahad MIDC in Raigad district, he said.

After the tyre burst, the truck caught fire. The flames spread to the chemical barrels in the vehicle, and it was completely gutted within minutes, the official said. The incident was reported to Mehkar police station and a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023