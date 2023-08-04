Maharashtra: Truck carrying chemicals catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway; none hurt

A chemical-laden truck caught fire after a tyre burst on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Friday.

The driver and the cleaner escaped unhurt as they got out of the vehicle after the tyre burst, an official said.

The accident took place at Mehkar around 11 pm, when the truck was heading towards Nagpur from Mahad MIDC in Raigad district, he said.

After the tyre burst, the truck caught fire. The flames spread to the chemical barrels in the vehicle, and it was completely gutted within minutes, the official said. The incident was reported to Mehkar police station and a probe is underway.

