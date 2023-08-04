Left Menu

Huawei ban would cost German rail operator 400 mln eur - Spiegel

Deutsche Bahn, which is seeking to digitise its operations, last December awarded a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary a 64-million-euro contract to supply most of the components for its new IP network to a company using technology from Huawei.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:30 IST
Huawei ban would cost German rail operator 400 mln eur - Spiegel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's national railway operator would have to spend up to 400 million euros ($437.44 million) to replace all the components in its infrastructure supplied by Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. Deutsche Bahn, which is state-owned, would face delays of five to six years for its projects if the German government decided to ban Huawei components in the short term, the report said, citing an internal company document.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn said the company would not comment on internal documents. The German government is currently reviewing whether certain components from Huawei and ZTE should be banned from its telecoms networks, amid broader concerns about the influence of Chinese companies on critical infrastructure.

Any decision to ban Huawei outright would likely draw an angry response from Beijing, with the Chinese foreign ministry having urged Berlin to act in line with its own interests and international rules. Deutsche Bahn, which is seeking to digitise its operations, last December awarded a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary a 64-million-euro contract to supply most of the components for its new IP network to a company using technology from Huawei. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023