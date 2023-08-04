Left Menu

Two killed, 13 injured as tempo van carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:29 IST
Two killed, 13 injured as tempo van carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Pratapgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women devotees lost their lives while 13 persons were injured here on Friday when the tempo van they were riding overturned, police said.

The accident took place on the Lalganj-Kalakankar road near Bhabhaura village here when around 15 persons were going from Sangramgarh to Baba Ghuisarnath Dhaam here, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said.

The driver of the tempo van lost control and the vehicle overturned, injuring all the passengers, including three children and the driver, Mishra said.

The ASP added that the injured persons were taken to a hospital in Lalganj, where doctors declared dead Seema and Komal -- both aged 18 years.

The injured are undergoing treatment while the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023