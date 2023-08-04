Left Menu

Zomato shares jump nearly 11 pc; market valuation climbs Rs 7,901 cr as company turns profitable

Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd zoomed nearly 11 per cent at the close on Friday, after the company reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.The stock climbed 10.68 per cent to settle at Rs 95.43 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:33 IST
Zomato shares jump nearly 11 pc; market valuation climbs Rs 7,901 cr as company turns profitable
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd zoomed nearly 11 per cent at the close on Friday, after the company reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

The stock climbed 10.68 per cent to settle at Rs 95.43 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.11 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 98.39.

On the NSE, it advanced 10.16 per cent to end at Rs 95.35 per share. During the day, the stock rallied 13.69 per cent to its 52-week peak of Rs 98.40.

The company's market valuation gained Rs 7,901.43 crore to Rs 81,871.18 crore.

In volume terms, 141.06 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 40.57 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 186 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Zomato said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at Rs 2,416 crore, as against Rs 1,414 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,612 crore as compared to Rs 1,768 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In a letter to shareholders, Zomato Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal said the company has been working hard to make its business less complex, and putting the right people at the right spots within its businesses.

He had said in May that the company was confident of achieving profitability for the entire business in the next four quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023