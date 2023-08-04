Apparel industry to hold South Conclave in Chennai

Apparel Manufacturers of India is scheduled to hold their Mega South Conclave ADVAIT 2.0 later this month, the industries body said on Friday.

Over 250 brands would showcase their products in the four-day event scheduled to be held from August 16 at the Chennai Trade Centre here.

Some of the top brands including Reliance Retail, Red & White, 90ML, R-Wings, Tiny Baby, Betty, Pretty Women, are expected to take part.

''We are excited as we prepare for ADVAIT 2.0 and bring forward a platform for the entire community to grow and build valuable connections.. Customer preferences have shifted dramatically in last 2-3 years, particularly after COVID and this is an important phase for the apparel industry to come together..'' Founder of Apparel Manufacturers of India, Dharmesh Nandu said.

The first Zonal fair was conducted in 2018 during which more than 3,500 people visited the venue, and generated more than Rs 100 crore business, the statement said.

