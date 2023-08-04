United Airlines buying land in Denver as it pursue growth strategy

United Airlines on Friday said it is spending $33 million to buy 113 acres in Denver as part of its growth strategy.

The Chicago-based U.S. airline said it plans to use "part of this land as the site for the expansion of our world-class Denver pilot training facility."

Asked if United could use the land to move its corporate headquarters, a United spokeswoman said, "The land in Denver gives us options for the future as we implement our big plans to grow."

