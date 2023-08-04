Euro zone bonds latch on to Treasury rally after payrolls

Euro zone yields edged down on Friday after data showed the U.S economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, which added to the belief among investors that interest rates may not rise much more, but did little to alter the outlook for euro zone rates. The number of workers on U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 187,000 in July, below forecasts for a rise of 200,000 and below June's downwardly revised 185,000 increase.

Meanwhile, solid wage gains and a drop in the unemployment rate suggested the labour market remains strong and the Federal Reserve could still raise rates one more time this year. In the European market, German Bund yields tracked lower on the day, mirroring the decline in Treasury yields, which backed down from nine-month highs. German yields were still headed for their largest weekly rise in a month.

The 10-year yield, which serves as a benchmark for the wider euro zone, was last down 2 basis points at 2.539%, having traded up as much as 6.6 bps ahead of the jobs data and echoing a 9-bp drop in the 10-year Treasury note yield to 4.098%. "U.S. data supported expectations that the Fed might not hike in September, and Bund yields are tracking U.S. Treasuries," Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen, said.

"But nothing changes for the euro area, as the inflation cycle is a bit later in Europe, so markets still expect a 25-bp hike by year-end," he added. Money markets show traders expect euro zone rates to peak around 3.90% by December, from 3.75% right now, meaning the European Central Bank might have one more hike in the tank. This marked little change from levels seen ahead of the payrolls figures on Friday.

As such, even with the price rally, Bund yields were still set for a weekly rise of 9 bps - their largest since early July. "It seems like there's no big market reaction because it's a little bit upside and downside, to some extent, and it's more a mixed bag," Martin Lenz, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, said.

Earlier in the day, data showed German orders rose against expectations for a drop, driven by gains in the aerospace sector. But it was not clear whether the improvement would prove sustainable, analysts said. Separately, the ECB said underlying inflation has probably peaked, pointing to slower growth in other prices too, which could cement expectations for one more rate rise this year.

The euro zone bond market has taken its cue this week from Treasuries to a large extent, after Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating and the Treasury Department announced a huge amount of new supply. The global fixed income market has suffered as a result.

As Deutsche Bank analysts put it: "the bond vigilantes have camped out on the lawn of the U.S. fixed income market this week as the selloff entered its third consecutive day on Thursday in the shadow of U.S. Treasury credit quality jitters and confirmation of increased Treasury supply." Italian 10-year yields, which serve as a benchmark for the euro area periphery, was last down 3 bps at 4.217%, leaving the premium over German 10-year yields roughly unchanged at 167 bps. (Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Editing by Angus MacSwan, David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)