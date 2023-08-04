Left Menu

As Typhoon Khanun makes a U-turn, residents of Okinawa brace for another lashing with wind and rain

Up to 15 centimeters 5.9 inches of rain was expected in the Okinawa region by Saturday and up to 30 centimeters 11.8 inches in the Amami region, an island group belonging to the main southern island of Kyushu, by Sunday, the JMA said.Khanun was stronger on its first pass, with sustained winds of 180 kph 111 mph, when it crossed the islands Tuesday, damaging homes and knocking out power.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:11 IST
As Typhoon Khanun makes a U-turn, residents of Okinawa brace for another lashing with wind and rain
  • Country:
  • Japan

Residents of Japan's southwestern islands were warned of high winds and rain Friday through the weekend as Typhoon Khanun made a U-turn and is now moving back east.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Khanun was heading to Okinawa and nearby islands that were already lashed by its winds and rain earlier this week.

Khanun had sustained surface winds of 126 kph (78 mph) with higher gusts Friday afternoon, the JMA said. Up to 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) of rain was expected in the Okinawa region by Saturday and up to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in the Amami region, an island group belonging to the main southern island of Kyushu, by Sunday, the JMA said.

Khanun was stronger on its first pass, with sustained winds of 180 kph (111 mph), when it crossed the islands Tuesday, damaging homes and knocking out power. The Okinawa prefectural government said 47 people were injured, three of them seriously. Two deaths were being investigated as typhoon-related but are not included on the list of casualties. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday noted the typhoon had had a major impact on daily life. He expressed sympathy for those affected and promised to do the utmost to provide support. At one point, the storm left nearly 220,000 homes, or about 30%, of those in Okinawa, without power, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Company. As of Friday night, about 22,000 still lacked electricity, but power is expected to be restored to most of them by Saturday, the utility said. Okinawa's airport was packed with passengers stranded since earlier this week. About 80 Hong Kong travelers had been stuck in a hotel that lost power Wednesday, said Steve Huen, executive director of Hong Kong-based travel agency EGL Tours. He said 26 of them flew home Thursday, and the rest of the group were to leave Friday.

Khanun's U-turn will take it away from China, where rain from an earlier typhoon caused severe flooding this week around Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban; Connecticut law ending religious vaccine exemptions for children is upheld and more

Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregna...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023