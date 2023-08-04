Six injured as bus hits street pole in Thane city

At least six persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a street pole on Ghodbunder road here on Friday evening, a civic official said. Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said the bus was on its way from Ghodbunder to Thane. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, he said. The incident affected the traffic on the road for some time.

