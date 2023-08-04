Left Menu

Freight train derails in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service

A day ago, an unrelated commuter train derailed in New York City.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:42 IST
Freight train derails in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A freight train derailed in upstate New York on Friday, disrupting Amtrak service and prompting authorities to close roads in the area.

About 17 cars of a CSX train hauling mixed freight derailed just before 8 a.m. northwest of Albany, a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

No crew members were injured and there is no indication of any leak, the freight carrier said.

Montgomery County Undersheriff Carl Rust said the majority of the cars that derailed were empty oil tankers.

"Visually, nothing is leaking from these tankers," Rust said at a news conference in the town of Amsterdam near the derailment site.

A spokesperson for Amtrak, which shares tracks with CSX, said all service west of Albany was suspended Friday. Amtrak was working to provide alternative transportation for passengers, spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

The service disruption affects riders headed toward Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

State Route 5 was closed in the area of the derailment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state personnel were assisting local emergency response officials.

"Our top priority is ensuring all railroad workers and nearby motorists are safe and that Amtrak service is restored as quickly as possible," Hochul said in a statement.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation. A day ago, an unrelated commuter train derailed in New York City. Authorities said 13 people were injured in Thursday's Long Island Rail Road derailment near the Jamaica station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023