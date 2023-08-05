Left Menu

US FAA proposes improvements to Hawaii air tourism safety

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday proposed new procedures to improve the safety of Hawaii tourist sightseeing flights by plane and helicopter after a series of fatal crashes including one in 2019 that killed seven people in bad weather.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 04:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 04:22 IST
US FAA proposes improvements to Hawaii air tourism safety

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday proposed new procedures to improve the safety of Hawaii tourist sightseeing flights by plane and helicopter after a series of fatal crashes including one in 2019 that killed seven people in bad weather. The FAA proposed a new process for air tour operators to obtain authorization to safely descend below specific altitudes to avoid flying into bad weather. FAA Acting Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety David Boulter said the new process will help prevent situations in which pilots encounter poor visibility and become disoriented.

The regulatory agency also unveiled proposals to bolster safety management practices for Hawaii air tours including pilot training and aircraft equipment. The new safeguards are expected to be in place in early 2024. The FAA also is encouraging Hawaii air tour operators to adopt Safety Management Systems - programs to manage risks and assure the effectiveness of safety controls - while the agency finalizes rules to mandate them.

The National Transportation Safety Board last year cited the FAA decision not to implement some safety recommendations as contributing to the cause of a fatal Hawaii air tour helicopter crash that killed seven people in December 2019. ​The seven-seat Airbus AS350 B2 helicopter crashed in deteriorating weather in a remote area of wooded terrain near Kekaha, Hawaii. The NTSB said the highly experienced, 69-year-old pilot flew into a mountainous region and was unable to exit the area of limited visibility.

From 2000 through 2019, there were 11 fatal helicopter tour crashes resulting in 45 deaths in Hawaii, according to government statistics. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said last year the safety board previously made 11 recommendations to the FAA to prevent accidents like the one in 2019 but they were not adopted.

FAA regulations require Hawaii air tour operators to fly at least at 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the surface unless they have authorization to fly lower. The proposed new process would help operators develop safety plans, the FAA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023