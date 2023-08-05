Left Menu

Two killed, five injured in car accident in Bengal

Two persons including an assistant sub-inspector were killed and five injured in a car accident in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night.The accident took place post-midnight at Benapur railway gate on the Digha-Kharagpur, Odisha Trunk Road in Kharagpur rural area, police said.The deceased have been identified as ASI Ramanand Dey from Kharagpur rural police station and businessman Jahangir Sheikh of Kharagpur town.Dey was standing on the Odisha Trunk Road after getting down from a police van at Benapur railway gate when a speeding luxury car hit him.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:28 IST
Two persons including an assistant sub-inspector were killed and five injured in a car accident in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night.

The accident took place post-midnight at Benapur railway gate on the Digha-Kharagpur, Odisha Trunk Road in Kharagpur rural area, police said.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Ramanand Dey from Kharagpur rural police station and businessman Jahangir Sheikh of Kharagpur town.

Dey was standing on the Odisha Trunk Road after getting down from a police van at Benapur railway gate when a speeding luxury car hit him. The car, in which Jahangir was travelling, then crashed into the railway gate signal post and a tea stall on the left side, police added.

Police had to work hard to rescue the injured from the mangled car. With the help of local residents, five people were rescued one by one and taken to hospital. The bodies have been sent to Kharagpur sub-divisional morgue for postmortem. Jahangir and his companions were returning to Kharagpur from a dhaba in Makrampur in Paschim Medinipur when the accident took place.

