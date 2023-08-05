Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker in waterway
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:49 IST
A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the waterway, the Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday.
The Suez Canal authority did not specify whether there were any disruptions to traffic in the waterway.
