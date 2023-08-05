Aviation security week held in Kolkata airport

An 'aviation security culture week' was observed in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to raise security consciousness among the people, an AAI statement said on Saturday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security along with other agencies organised the week from July 31 till August 5.

''This will make flying safer,'' the Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

During the week, efforts were made to create awareness on security among passengers and the workforce at the airport.

''Awareness was created on what actions must be taken if suspicious items were found in the airport, and what norms are followed during security check,'' NSCBI Airport Director C Pattabhi told reporters.

Various activities such as painting and quiz competitions were also organised, he said.

''Passengers have enthusiastically participated in the events and we have received good feedback from them,'' Pattabhi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)