Left Menu

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1 pc to Rs 338.60 crore

The company said there were higher volumes of urea during the first quarter but the revenue decreased mainly due to lower gas prices. Similarly, there was lower revenue from phosphatic and potassium fertilisers because of lower volumes and prices. Expenses remained lower at Rs 5,087.96 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 6,821.97 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:21 IST
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1 pc to Rs 338.60 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday posted a marginal drop of 0.9 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 338.60 crore in the April-June quarter due to poor sales.

The firm's net profit was Rs 341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis declined 23.34 per cent to Rs 5,589.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 7,291.18 crore in the year-ago period. The company said there were higher volumes of urea during the first quarter but the revenue decreased mainly due to lower gas prices. Similarly, there was lower revenue from phosphatic and potassium fertilisers because of lower volumes and prices. Expenses remained lower at Rs 5,087.96 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 6,821.97 crore a year ago. The consolidated financial results include the financial details of four subsidiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023