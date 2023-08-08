Left Menu

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway reopened for traffic after 17 hours

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was reopened for traffic on Tuesday after a 19-hour closure caused by a massive landslide near Atali.

The landslide occurred at 7 pm on Monday leaving a large number of vehicles stranded along the highway. A huge mound of debris had accumulated on the road, prompting authorities to divert traffic to alternative routes.

Two more landslides occurred in Totaghati and Singtoli, said Devendra Negi, the SDM of Narendra Nagar.

Construction agencies worked on a war footing and cleared the road of debris in nearly 17 hours, he said, adding the highway was opened for light vehicles at noon and for heavy vehicles at 12.30 pm.

After the disruption on Monday evening, Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit diverted stranded vehicles to alternative routes like Devbprayag-Gaja-Khadi-Rishikesh, Maletha-Gadoliya-Tehri-Chamba-Rishikesh and Muni-ki-Reti-Narendra Nagar-Tehri, Negi said.

Traffic is normal along the highway now but rain continues. Police and NHAI personnel have been asked to keep a watch, he said.

