Left Menu

Hyderabad Customs seize 1.527 kg smuggled gold

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:28 IST
Hyderabad Customs seize 1.527 kg smuggled gold
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1.527 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 93.26 lakh was seized by Hyderabad Customs at the international airport here on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, the officers of Hyderabad Customs seized 1,527 grams of smuggled gold in two cases, a release from Customs said.

In both the cases, passengers arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai.

In the first case, 810 grams of gold and in the second incident 717 grams of gold was found concealed inside the garments, it said.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023