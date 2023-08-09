Left Menu

Delhi L-G approves promotion of 263 doctors at govt-run hospitals

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 263 doctors working as senior medical officers in various Delhi government hospitals to chief medical officers, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.The promotions had been pending since 2018. The file was moved after Saxena insisted that promotions due to government employees be provided at the earliest by cutting red tape, they said.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 263 doctors working as senior medical officers in various Delhi government hospitals to chief medical officers, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The promotions had been pending since 2018. The file was moved after Saxena insisted that promotions due to government employees be provided at the earliest by cutting red tape, they said. These doctors are employed in Delhi government-run facilities, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital and GB Pant Hospital, among others.

Since taking over, Saxena has been insisting on a change in the recruitment rules to ensure that fresh appointments and promotions are effected at the earliest.

