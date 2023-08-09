Left Menu

French central bank says economy should show modest growth in Q3

The French economy should show modest growth in the third quarter as industrial and services activity picked up slightly in July, the central bank said on Wednesday in its monthly business climate report.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French economy should show modest growth in the third quarter as industrial and services activity picked up slightly in July, the central bank said on Wednesday in its monthly business climate report. "For the third quarter... we expect GDP to show moderate growth compared to the previous quarter," the Bank of France said.

It added its latest estimate was broadly in line with its growth forecast released in June, when it said the economy was expected to grow by 0.2% in the third quarter. In its monthly survey of 8,500 firms, the central bank said industrial companies saw a modest pick-up in activity in July, with auto, clothing, high-tech and paper businesses recording a significant increase in output.

The service sector also saw business improve in July, while the construction sector was stable. Price pressures continued to ease with just 9% of industrial firms saying they had raised prices in July, and 6% of them saying they had cut their prices. In the construction sector, 9% of companies increased prices last month, compared with 11% for services firms.

The labour market is still tight, however, with 52% of companies having trouble finding staff, against 51% the previous month. (Reporting Corentin Chappron, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

