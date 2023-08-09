China to lift ban on group travel to Japan as early as Thursday - Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:35 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China plans to lift a ban on group travel to Japan as early as Thursday, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.
The Chinese embassy in Japan said in writing to Japan's foreign ministry that the ban would be lifted, Nikkei said, citing several sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement