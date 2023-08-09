Left Menu

Balu Forge Industries Q1 profit rises to Rs 15 crore

Updated: 09-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:58 IST
Balu Forge Industries Q1 profit rises to Rs 15 crore
Balu Forge Industries on Wednesday posted a 43 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 15.24 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher income.

It had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 10.64 crore in the April-June period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income went up to Rs 124.33 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 87.49 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit after tax rose to Rs 11.59 crore from Rs 10.90 crore a year ago while revenues increased to Rs 83.49 crore from Rs 82.28 crore.

