Left Menu

15 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:20 IST
15 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government Wednesday issued the transfer and new posting orders of 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

IAS Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, jails while KK Yadav has been given the charge of secretary, school education.

Arshdeep Singh Thind has been posted as taxation commissioner while Shruti Singh has been given the charge of secretary, personnel, vigilance, and general administration.

Ravi Bhagat, who is holding the charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister, has also been given the charge of secretary, new and renewable energy sources while Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, personnel.

Girish Dayalan, who is the managing director of Markfed, has also been given the charge of special secretary and director of governance reforms, and public grievances, according to the order.

Sanyam Aggarwal, who was deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, has been posted as joint-managing director-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development while Rishi Pal Singh, who was deputy commissioner, Mansa, will now be commissioner of Jalandhar municipal corporation.

Paramvir Singh has been posted as deputy commissioner, Mansa and Palavi will be deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, the order stated.

Among PCS officers, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as an officer on special duty to the chief secretary, Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023