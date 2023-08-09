Cash-for-jobs accused Senthil Balaji's brother house being searched by ED

Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches at a palatial house in Karur in Tamil Nadu, which is reportedly being built by minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok Kumar. Last week ED conducted raids at nine locations linked to Thiru Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently in Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar's wife is also summoned by the ED. Further details are awaited. Senthil Balaji, the Minister for Electricity as well as Prohibition and Excise, Balaji was arrested on June 14 and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains.He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

He was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet. Doctors attending on him recommended a bypass surgery.Since his second remand period was valid till July 19, Balaji was shifted to prison immediately after his discharge from the hospital. Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam case, he was taken from Kauvery Hospital to Puzhal prison.

The charges date back to his tenure as Transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015. The ED submitted a copy of the Supreme Court order before the Sessions Court judge, following which Justice Alli remanded Balaji in the agency's custody for 5 days, allowing officials to interrogate him at their office.(ANI)

