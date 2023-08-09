Left Menu

Haryana Roadways to offer free bus ride to women on Raksha Bandhan

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday said the state roadways buses will offer free travel facility to women on Raksha Bandhan.The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.

Haryana Roadways to offer free bus ride to women on Raksha Bandhan
Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday said the state roadways buses will offer free travel facility to women on Raksha Bandhan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond. It will be celebrated on August 30 this year.

Sharma said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to provide free bus ride to women on the occasion.

The Transport Department has been providing free travel facility to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for the last several years. Like previous years, this year also, the women can avail free travel facility along with their children up to 15 years of age, he said in a statement.

The minister said women can avail the free travel facility from 12 noon on August 29 till 12 midnight on August 30.

The free travel facility will be applicable in ordinary and standard buses, he added.

