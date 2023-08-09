BRIEF-Tencent's Wechat Says Its Mini Apps Have To Complete Filing With Regulators By End-March, 2024

Tencent Holdings Ltd: * TENCENT'S WECHAT: ITS MINI APPS HAVE TO COMPLETE FILING WITH REGULATORS BY END OF MARCH, 2024 TO STAY ON THE PLATFORM

* TENCENT'S WECHAT: NEW WECHAT MINI PROGRAMS MUST COMPLETE FILING WITH REGULATORS BEFORE LAUNCH, STARTING FROM SEPT 1, 2023 Source text Further company coverage:

