BRIEF-Tencent's Wechat Says Its Mini Apps Have To Complete Filing With Regulators By End-March, 2024

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:44 IST
Tencent Holdings Ltd: * TENCENT'S WECHAT: ITS MINI APPS HAVE TO COMPLETE FILING WITH REGULATORS BY END OF MARCH, 2024 TO STAY ON THE PLATFORM

* TENCENT'S WECHAT: NEW WECHAT MINI PROGRAMS MUST COMPLETE FILING WITH REGULATORS BEFORE LAUNCH, STARTING FROM SEPT 1, 2023 Source text Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

