Left Menu

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 profit rises to Rs 35 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:37 IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 profit rises to Rs 35 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 34.92 crore in the June quarter primarily on the back of higher revenues.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.52 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors in their meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect.

Before joining Schneider Electric, she was associated with Horiba India Pvt Ltd as the CFO and head of operations.

Bhattacharyya has also worked with Gap International Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd, Schlumberger, and Bata India.

She has 25 years of experience and has managed India and SAARC regions in her previous roles, Schneider said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023