No proposal to change retirement age of Central employees: Govt in Lok Sabha

The central government on Wednesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of the central government employees. The government was asked by a member Sarmistha Sethi whether there is any proposal to change the retirement age of government employees and if so, the details thereof.

The government was also asked the number of employees who were given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during the last three years and the current year. The Minister, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that 122 officers have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year.

"The objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery. Government has also been continuously endeavouring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance," he said in the reply. (ANI)

