Left Menu

No proposal to change retirement age of Central employees: Govt in Lok Sabha

The central government on Wednesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of the central government employees.

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:56 IST
No proposal to change retirement age of Central employees: Govt in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Wednesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of the central government employees. The government was asked by a member Sarmistha Sethi whether there is any proposal to change the retirement age of government employees and if so, the details thereof.

The government was also asked the number of employees who were given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during the last three years and the current year. The Minister, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that 122 officers have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year.

"The objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery. Government has also been continuously endeavouring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance," he said in the reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023