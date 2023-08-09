Left Menu

Consultative Committee attached to Ministry of Minority Affairs not held any meeting so far: Centre

The Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Minority Affairs has not held any meeting so far, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Minority Affairs has not held any meeting so far, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament on Wednesday. The government was asked by a member of the Parliament about the number of Consultative Committees of different ministries that were constituted for the year 2023-24, and the details including the number of these Consultative Committees that have not held a single meeting till now.

"Consultative Committees of different ministries are not constituted year-wise. As per Guidelines on Constitution, Functions and Procedures of Consultative Committees (para 3.10), Consultative Committees shall be constituted upon the constitution of each Lok Sabha. For 17th Lok Sabha, 40 Consultative Committees have so far been constituted…," the minister said in his written reply in Lok Sabha, attaching the Annexure having the list of the committees. For details regarding the date, name of committee, subject, etc., of meetings of Consultative Committees of various ministries held so far and also proposed to be held, the minister said it is available on the website of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. (ANI)

