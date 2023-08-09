Left Menu

MP: Two govt school teachers killed in road accident in Morena district

PTI | Morena | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:35 IST
MP: Two govt school teachers killed in road accident in Morena district
  • Country:
  • India

Two teachers of a government school were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a speeding car in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, the police said.

Another teacher, who too was on the bike, was injured in the accident that occurred near Rajodha village, some 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Rajodha police post in-charge Pragyasheel said three teachers of CM Rise School, a government-run facility, were returning from their workplace when their bike was hit by a speeding car.

Two teachers, identified as Krishnabihari Choubey and Vir Bahadur, were killed on the spot, while another was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The official said the car overturned after hitting the bike and the driver fled from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023