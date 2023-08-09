European bond yields steady after previous day's large fall

European bond yields steadied on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved after sharp declines the previous day when nervous markets sent investors rushing to the safety of government bonds. The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund rose 4 basis points (bps) to 2.48%, having fallen nearly 12 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, in its biggest one-day drop since late June.

The German two-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 3.11% after its 6.5 bps tumble on Tuesday, which took it to a near two-month low. The larger drop in the 10-year than the two-year yield caused the German yield curve to narrow its inversion this week.

Many bond investors are now starting to bet on moves in the opposite direction with the yield curves returning to a more normal shape. An inverted curve, which is usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets were pricing events that would trigger rate cuts by central banks.

Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist, said German bond yields' Tuesday drop came after data showing a slump of Chinese exports, improved inflation expectations and Italy's surprise one-off windfall tax on domestic banks. "As markets remove bets of another (ECB) rate hike by the end of the year, we can expect the yield curve to resume its bull steepening," she said.

Helping steady the mood, the Italian Treasury, late on Tuesday reversed course somewhat, and said the proceeds from the tax would not amount to more than 0.1% of lenders' total assets. Analysts mentioned weak Chinese trade data and the latest repayment troubles at Country Garden, China's biggest privately owned developer, also being behind Tuesday's risk-off move.

On Wednesday, the closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields edged lower at 165 bps. Italy's 10-year yield rose 2 bps to 4.15% after a 12 bps fall the previous day, and the two-year yield was also up a whisker having briefly touched a near two-month low of 3.607% early in the day.

Markets now are bracing for the main event of the week, U.S. CPI figures that will be released on Thursday. These will go some way towards underscoring or disrupting markets' current expectation that the Federal Reserve is finished with its hiking cycle.

Investors have been focused also on U.S. government bond markets after Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating. Data showed on Wednesday that China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

