Gujarat govt suspends Anand district collector over 'serious charges of misconduct, moral turpitude'

The Gujarat government on Wednesday suspended collector of Anand district, D S Gadhvi, with immediate effect over ''serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude'', an official said. Gadhvi's suspension order, as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules-1969, was issued by the state General Administration Department this evening.

The communication said that Gadhvi, a 2008-batch IAS officer (promotee), has been put under suspension with immediate effect owing to ''serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude''. However, the order did not specify the reason that led to his suspension.

After Gadhvi's suspension, Anand District Development Officer (DDO) Milind Bapna has been given the additional charge of collector till further orders.

