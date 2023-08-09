Mumbai: Fire breaks out in sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema; no injuries

A fire broke out in a sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the incident at the shop, located on the ground floor of the five-storey Chaman Chambers in Dhobi Talao area, the official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11:15 am and was doused by five fire brigade vehicles, including three fire engines, at around 11.30 am. The cooling operation continued. The sports goods shop sits close to Metro Cinema, a city landmark.

"There has been no report of any injury to anyone," the official said.

