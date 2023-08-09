Left Menu

School bus hits parked truck in UP's Rampur, 11 children hurt

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:39 IST
School bus hits parked truck in UP's Rampur, 11 children hurt
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven children aged between seven and 10 were injured when their school bus hit a container truck in the Bilaspur tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The Divine International School bus hit the truck parked at a dhaba near Mulla Kheda on the Nainital bypass, leaving 11 children injured, they said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Aman Deol said five children have been admitted to the Bilaspur Primary Health Centre and four to a private hospital. Two children with minor injuries were discharged after first aid.

Circle Officer Ravi Khokhar, who reached the spot, said the medical examination of the driver and the conductor will also be done. The police are investigating the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023