Left Menu

MG Motor India Commemorates a Century of Customer Assurance and Innovative Experiences

MG Motor India, with 100 years of rich history that stands as a testament to its resilience, innovation, and customer-centricity, is preparing to mark its centenary. Driven by Technology and Smiles, the brand takes pride in its India growth story, fostering communities, promoting diversity, and bolstering the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Since commencing its India journey in 2019, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), starting with MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV followed by MG ZS EV – the first fully-electric Internet SUV.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:50 IST
MG Motor India Commemorates a Century of Customer Assurance and Innovative Experiences
MG 100-years of driving smiles. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10: MG Motor India, with 100 years of rich history that stands as a testament to its resilience, innovation, and customer-centricity, is preparing to mark its centenary. Driven by Technology and Smiles, the brand takes pride in its India growth story, fostering communities, promoting diversity, and bolstering the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Since commencing its India journey in 2019, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), starting with MG Hector, India's first Internet SUV followed by MG ZS EV – the first fully-electric Internet SUV.

The manufacturer also offers an industry-first personal AI assistant and the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, both featured in the mid-size SUV - Astor. Continuing with its unwavering commitment to offering advanced and exciting products with a host of smart features and luxury, India's first ADAS (level-1) SUV- Gloster was launched in 2021 for premium SUV buyers. This year, the company also launched a futuristic and practical urban commuter, MG Comet - The Smart EV, to address the challenges of daily city commuting. MG has been registering significant growth over the last four years and sold around 1,75,000 units (as of date) in India. The brand has also become the 2nd largest EV-seller in India with ZS EV and MG Comet, cumulatively aggregating more than 12,000-unit sales. The company on its 100th year anniversary is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding its loyal customers. MG Motor India is rolling out a 100-day customer campaign with offers including special pricing, exchange benefits, loyalty schemes, extended warranty, and service offers for new customers. Through daily giveaways led by MG dealers, and loyalty bonuses for new cars, MG Motor India expresses its gratitude to its existing customers. MG's customers can visit MG centers to avail the benefits.

According to Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, "As we celebrate MG's historic centenary milestone, we take pride in our journey in India, becoming an integral part of the automotive landscape. From the outset, we envisioned a connected, autonomous, shared, and electric future of mobility and we now proudly stand at the forefront of this transformative landscape. Our customers have been our guiding force, encouraging us to introduce groundbreaking innovations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each of them, and to our stakeholders, partners, and employees for their unwavering trust and support. it is through their support and encouragement that MG has come to be synonymous with technology and smiles, a promise we deliver consistently through meaningful experiences. Today, as we embark on to the next century, our commitment to India remains steadfast." MG is committed to creating a Robust EV Ecosystem in India and working cohesively to develop a 6-way charging solution. The carmaker has reached 330 Touchpoints in 157 cities and aims to reach 400 in 270 cities. Also, MG Motor has been constantly endeavouring to engage with start-ups to drive innovation through MG Developer & Grant Program – the largest mentoring program in the automotive segment.

MG Motor – 100 years of Motoring & Passion MG, the fastest-growing car brand is entering its 100 years of Motoring & Passion journey. Tracing its history back to 1924, MG is famous for outstanding design, market-leading technology, and excellent value-for-money cars. Today, the company is establishing itself as a driving force in the rapidly expanding electric car market, with a market-leading range of electric vehicles that are encouraging more drivers than ever to switch to zero-emission motoring. Designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured in state-of-the-art factories in several countries, today's MGs are practical, spacious, and packed with technology. MG continues to demonstrate a forward-thinking and progressive approach to the needs of today's discerning motorists.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023