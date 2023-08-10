Left Menu

Pakistan's flag carrier appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Pakistan's flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year, a PIA spokesperson told Reuters. This week, the outgoing government said it planned to privatise loss-making PIA, which has accumulated hundreds of billions of rupees in losses and arrears.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:03 IST
Pakistan's flag carrier appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year, a PIA spokesperson told Reuters.

This week, the outgoing government said it planned to privatise loss-making PIA, which has accumulated hundreds of billions of rupees in losses and arrears. The move would be in line with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. Hayat had been the acting CEO since April 2022, after the former CEO's retirement.

The government could have appointed Hayat as CEO for three years, but the prime minister decided to appoint him for one, said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan. This week, the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation also backed the hiring of a financial adviser to process transactions involving the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited.

PIA hopes to resume flights to the United Kingdom in the next three months. Services have been suspended since 2020 amid a pilot licensing scandal. Pakistan agreed to fiscal discipline plans as part of a $3 billion arrangement with the IMF, including the privatisation of loss-making assets.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023