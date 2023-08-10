Left Menu

Fire service personnel rescue 3 people from a building on fire

The fire service personnel in Odisha Thursday rescued three persons, including a woman and a child from a building here in which a devastating fire had broken out.The fire service official said that the three were sleeping in the first floor of the three-storey building at Nandan Vihar when the fire was detected in the AC at about 6 AM in the morning, The inmates of the building immediately informed the fire service department.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:38 IST
The fire service official said that the three were sleeping in the first floor of the three-storey building at Nandan Vihar when the fire was detected in the AC at about 6 AM in the morning, The inmates of the building immediately informed the fire service department. The fire fighters rushed in and the trapped people were rescued through a balcony on the first floor. The rescued persons were later admitted to hospital with complaints of respiratory problems.

Their condition is now stable, the official said. The two fire department teams comprising 13 personnel doused the flames in a couple of hours.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire officials suspect it to be a case of short circuit.

