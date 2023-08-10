Left Menu

Thomas Cook India reports Rs 71 crore profit in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:43 IST
Omni-channel travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the June quarter.

The firm had reported a loss of Rs 6.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income from operations grew to Rs 1,931.8 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 989.8 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing to the BSE showed.

However, its total expenses also rose to Rs 1,831 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 990 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said, ''On the back of a commendable performance in FY23, the first quarter of FY24 has seen yet another very strong performance by the TCIL Group with operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) at Rs 1,474 million (Rs 147.4 crore) versus Rs 555 million (Rs 55.5 crore) for Q1 FY23.'' The robust performance for the April-June period -- a traditionally strong quarter seasonally -- was driven primarily by our foreign exchange and travel businesses (across Thomas Cook India and SOTC) and Sterling Holiday Resorts, Madhavan said.

